134 officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J&K

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of 134 officials with immediate effect.

The transfers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers were issued by the commissioner secretary, general administration department, on the orders of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The order stated that the transfers and postings were made in the interest of the administration.

Several officers of the rank of special secretary, secretary, commissioner, director general, managing director and director were among the 134 officers transferred.

Those transferred include Bashir Ahmad Dar, managing director, J&K Projects Construction Corporation Ltd, who was posted as secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, against a vacancy.

Rajinder Singh Tara, director general, youth services and sports, was posted as controller, legal metrology, while Nitu Gupta, secretary in the finance department, was transferred secretary, agriculture production. Smita Sethi, secretary, industries and commerce, was posted as commissioner, food and drug administration, against a vacancy. Anuradha Gupta, controller, legal metrology, is the new director general, youth services and sports.

Mathora Masoom, special secretary, tourism, was transferred as managing director, J&K Financial Corporation vice Shafat Sultan, who is awaiting further orders of adjustment in the general administration department. Abdul Hafiz Shah was posted as the special secretary, information technology.

Musheer Ahmed, special secretary, social welfare, was posted as mission director, ICDS, J&K, while Nawab Din, regional director, survey and land records (ex-officio settlement officer), Udhampur, was posted as custodian general, J&K. Gulzar Ahmad Dar, special secretary, school education, was transferred as special secretary, planning, development and monitoring.

Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, director, rural development, Jammu, was transferred as director, tribal affairs, J&K, vice Ghulam Rasool, who is awaiting further orders of adjustment in the general administration department. Rishpal Singh, custodian general, J&K, was posted as special secretary, industries and commerce. Kishori Lal, mission director, ICDS, was posted as additional commissioner, state taxes. Mansoor Aslam Chowdhary, additional inspector general of registration, Jammu, was transferred as special secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

Pankaj Gupta, special secretary, ARI and trainings, was posted as additional inspector general of registration, Jammu, while Shahnaz Akhter, joint director J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, was posted as director, rural development, Jammu.

Fayaz Ahmad Banday was posted as director, command area development, Kashmir, against a vacancy and Prerna Raina was appointed special secretary, power development department, order read.

Rimpy Ohri, special secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, was transferred as director, public relations, New Delhi. Dr Subash Chander, programme officer, ICDS Project, Samba, was posted as special secretary, higher education department.