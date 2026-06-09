A local court on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) five-day remand of Punjab Vigilance Bureau official Om Parkash Singh Rana and co-accused Ankit Wadhwa and Raghav Goyal in an alleged bribery and corruption case linked to vigilance complaints. ₹13-lakh graft case: Court grants CBI 5-day custody of Punjab VB chief’s reader, 2 others

The order was passed by additional sessions judge (duty) Harinder Sidhu, who allowed separate applications filed by the CBI seeking extension of Rana’s police custody and fresh police custody of Wadhwa and Goyal for further interrogation.

The CBI told the court that the investigation into the case has revealed fresh leads regarding the alleged conspiracy involving the sourcing, monitoring and misuse of confidential vigilance complaints for obtaining illegal gratification from complainants and persons against whom complaints were filed.

The case pertains to alleged corruption linked to a vigilance-related matter against a Punjab state tax officer, pending before the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. According to CBI, accused Vikas Goyal and Raghav Goyal allegedly facilitated a meeting between the complainant and OP Rana, reader to Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief director Sharad Satya Chauhan, at his office in Chandigarh on April 29.

The probe agency alleged that during the meeting, Rana demanded ₹20 lakh and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-7 mobile phone in exchange for settling a disproportionate assets (DA) case against the complainant.

During a sting operation conducted last month in Chandigarh, the CBI apprehended Ankit Wadhwa while he was allegedly accepting the delivery on behalf of the group. Raghav Goyal, Vikas Goyal, and Rana managed to flee the initial trap.

The agency told the court that interrogation of Rana, who surrendered after allegedly evading arrest following a CBI trap operation, had led to disclosures regarding meetings, communications and the modus operandi adopted by the accused. The CBI also sought custodial interrogation for the recovery of another mobile phone allegedly used by Rana during the period when the conspiracy was operational.

The prosecution argued that the accused needed to be jointly confronted regarding the exchange of vigilance related information, demand and acceptance of bribes, electronic communications, financial transactions and the alleged delivery of a Samsung Z Fold mobile phone.

Counsel appearing for Rana opposed the plea, contending that the grounds cited by the CBI were similar to those relied upon while seeking his earlier six-day police remand. It was further argued that the investigating agency had failed to explain why the alleged mobile phone could not be recovered during the previous remand period.

After examining the case diaries and investigation record, the court observed that Rana’s interrogation had yielded material revelations that were not within the knowledge of investigators when co-accused Wadhwa and Goyal were earlier interrogated. The court held that joint confrontation of the accused and recovery of the mobile phone were necessary for a fair and effective investigation.

Allowing the applications, the court remanded Rana, Wadhwa and Raghav Goyal to CBI custody till June 12.