13-year-old boy nabbed for raping four-year-old in Ludhiana

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for raping a four-year-old girl at the labour quarters in Gopal Nagar, Tibba, on Saturday evening.

According to police, the children are distant relatives and the girl addresses the boy as her brother.

The accused was nabbed following a complaint by the girl’s father, who caught him red-handed.

In his complaint, the father said his and the boy’s families lived in the same labour quarters on rent.

On Saturday evening, he was alarmed on not finding his daughter home. While looking for her, he heard her cries coming from the roof and rushed upstairs, where he was shocked to find the teenaged boy raping his daughter.

As he raised the alarm, the boy fled the spot. He immediately sounded the police, who reached the area and nabbed the accused.

Inspector Pramod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Tibba police station, said they had booked the boy under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He added that the accused was a school drop-out and his mother worked as a domestic help.