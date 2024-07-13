 13-year-old hangs self in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

13-year-old hangs self in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 14, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The girl had been missing for the past three days and was traced from a park in Phullanwal with her friend on Friday.

wanted to marry her friend 13-year-old girl hangs self

A 13-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself in Baba Deep Singh Nagar at Pakhowal road (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A 13-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself in Baba Deep Singh Nagar at Pakhowal road (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HT Correspondent

Ludhiana, 13 July

In a shocking incident a 13-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself in Baba Deep Singh Nagar at Pakhowal road. The girl had been missing for the past three days and was traced from a park in Phullanwal with her friend on Friday. Kin of girl stated that she wanted to marry and live with her friend, who is also of the same age group.

After conducting a postmortem, the Sadar Police handed over the body to her parents on Saturday. The police inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC following the statement of her father.

Father of the girl, who is a labourer, stated that his 13-year-old daughter had left the house on Wednesday. When they started a search for her, they found that another girl from the same area was missing. They filed a missing report with the police.

He added that on Friday both the girls were traced from a park in Phulanwal. His daughter stated that she wanted to marry her friend and live with her. He scolded her and asked her to stay home before leaving for work. In the afternoon she indulged in a spat with her siblings, and she locked herself in the room. In the evening when he returned home his children narrated the whole incident to him. After persistent knocking when she did not respond, he broke the door. He was shocked to see the lifeless body of his daughter hanging from the ceiling fan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 13-year-old hangs self in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On