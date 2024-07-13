13-year-old hangs self in Ludhiana

wanted to marry her friend 13-year-old girl hangs self A 13-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself in Baba Deep Singh Nagar at Pakhowal road (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HT Correspondent

Ludhiana, 13 July

In a shocking incident a 13-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself in Baba Deep Singh Nagar at Pakhowal road. The girl had been missing for the past three days and was traced from a park in Phullanwal with her friend on Friday. Kin of girl stated that she wanted to marry and live with her friend, who is also of the same age group.

After conducting a postmortem, the Sadar Police handed over the body to her parents on Saturday. The police inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC following the statement of her father.

Father of the girl, who is a labourer, stated that his 13-year-old daughter had left the house on Wednesday. When they started a search for her, they found that another girl from the same area was missing. They filed a missing report with the police.

He added that on Friday both the girls were traced from a park in Phulanwal. His daughter stated that she wanted to marry her friend and live with her. He scolded her and asked her to stay home before leaving for work. In the afternoon she indulged in a spat with her siblings, and she locked herself in the room. In the evening when he returned home his children narrated the whole incident to him. After persistent knocking when she did not respond, he broke the door. He was shocked to see the lifeless body of his daughter hanging from the ceiling fan.