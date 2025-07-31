13-yr-old electrocuted to death while trying to retrieve kite
ByPress Trust of India, Yamunanagar
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 08:54 am IST
A 13-year-old boy died due to electrocution while trying to retrieve a kite that got stuck in high-tension electric wires in Yamunanagar police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Dharamkot village on Tuesday, they said, adding that two other boys had a narrow escape.
Police said the victim died due to severe burns caused by an electric shock.
He was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.