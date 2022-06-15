14 mobiles phones recovered from Goindwal, Amritsar jails
Fourteen mobile phones and other prohibited items were recovered during search operations at Goindwal Sahib and Amritsar central jails, police said on Wednesday.
The recoveries come just 10 days after 29 mobile phones and other banned items were seized from 17 inmates at the two jails. Following the latest recoveries, seven inmates have been booked in four separate cases registered at the Goindwal Sahib police station in Tarn Taran and the Islamabad police station in Amritsar.
The police complaints mention that two Nokia mobile phones were recovered from Abzal, while four mobiles were recovered from Jagroop Singh, Gursewak Singh, Jaspal Singh and Jasbir Singh during checking at the Goindwal Sahib jail.
Meanwhile, one mobile phone was recovered from Tejinderpal Singh while five unclaimed mobile phones and two smart phones were found from other parts of the Amritsar jail. All the accused have been booked under the Prisons Act, and will be brought on production warrants for further investigation, said police.
Besides mobile phones, two SIM cards, six springs of heaters, 114 bundles of cigarettes, nine boxes of cigarettes and 79 packets of tobacco were also recovered during the searches.
Probe into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder has revealed that how gangsters are running operations from jails in Punjab. With jail minister Harjot Bains promising to make all prisons free of mobile phones within six months, multiple seizures have been made in the past couple of weeks.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics