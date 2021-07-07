145 test positive for Covid in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 145 Covid cases, which took the state’s tally to 2,02,945 while the death toll mounted to 3,469 after one patient died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 40 were reported in Chamba, 24 in Mandi, 20 in Shimla, 14 in Bilaspur, 11 in Solan, eight in Hamirpur, six each in Kangra, Kullu and Una, four in Kinnaur, three in Lahaul-Spiti and one in Sirmaur.

The recoveries reached 1,98,123 after 175 people recuperated. Active cases have come down to 1,326.

Kangra is worst-hit district with a total of 45,964 cases followed by Mandi (27,379), Shimla (25,304), Solan (22,251), Sirmaur (15,343), Hamirpur (14,417), Una (13,347), Bilaspur (12,730), Chamba (11,365), Kullu (8,952), Kinnaur (3,266) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,727).

231 Covid cases reported in J&K, recovery reaches 97.5%

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded two Covid-related deaths and 231 fresh infections — lowest daily count since March 27.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 421 with active positive cases dropping to 3,582.

The UT had witnessed the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

There were 148 cases and one death in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 83 infections and one fatality. The last time the UT had witnessed below 231 cases was on March 26.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,09,554 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 97.5%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,17,481 and the death toll has hit 4,345.

The officials said that 58,927 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking the overall number of tests conducted since the pandemic started to surpass 1.031 million.

Officials said with 63 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 30 in Pulwama. Eleven districts had no or single-digit cases.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.22 lakh cases and 1,966 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,136 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 830 deaths.

From June 25, the UT has recorded below-10 daily fatalities with two deaths each on July 3 and 4.

After the most devastating month of May, the month of June has reported 25,197 cases and 416 deaths related to the disease.