147 Aam Aadmi Clinics revamped in Ludhiana; work on 27 more sites underway

The Punjab government has completed the revamp of 147 existing Aam Aadmi Clinics across the district, upgrading their buildings and infrastructure at a cost of around ₹27 lakh each. All 147 facilities are now operational, while work is underway to develop 27 additional clinics as part of the state’s effort to broaden access to primary healthcare across rural and urban areas. Construction of an Aam Aadmi Clinic underway in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

District nodal officer Seema Chopra said the existing clinics were already functional before the revamp, which was undertaken to improve their infrastructure and provide better facilities for patients.

The proposed expansion involves 27 more locations. Six of these healthcare facilities are existing but non-functional and are being converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics, while the remaining 21 clinics are being constructed. The estimated development cost is ₹42 lakh per location, putting the projected outlay for all 27 sites at ₹11.34 crore. This figure is an estimate and does not represent a confirmed sanctioned budget.

The health department, however, has furnished site-wise progress details for only 26 locations — six under phases 8, 9 and 10, and 20 under phase 11. The 27th location has not been identified in the information shared. Construction progress at the listed sites ranges from 10% to 88%, with individual completion deadlines falling between October 31 and December 31, 2026.

Six sites under phases 8, 9 and 10

The six locations listed under phases 8, 9 and 10 are Central Jail, Bank Colony, Gungrali Rajputtan, New Raj Guru Nagar, Bhammian and Ghudani. The department has not specified the phase under which Ghudani falls.

Under phase 8, work at Central Jail is 50% complete, with November 30 set as the tentative deadline. Bank Colony has recorded 75% progress, against a deadline of October 31.

Under phase 9, Gungrali Rajputtan is 50% complete and is scheduled for completion by November 30. New Raj Guru Nagar has reached 80% progress, with October 31 listed as its tentative deadline.

Under phase 10, Bhammian has recorded 70% progress and is scheduled for completion by November 15. The separate site at Ghudani has made 10% progress, with December 31 set as its tentative completion date.

Phase 11: 20 sites being developed by four agencies

The 20 locations under phase 11 are being developed by four agencies — the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), Mandi Board, Panchayati Raj and Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC). Progress across these sites ranges from 10% to 88%.

The LIT is executing work at five locations. Bhaini Darera, Ghudani Kalan and Thakkarwal have each reached 88% completion, while Bagga Khurd has recorded 85% and Barundi 80%. All five sites have November 15 as their tentative completion deadline.

The Mandi Board is undertaking work at three locations. Gujjarwal has recorded 70% progress, while Khandor and Sarabha have reached 75% each. Gujjarwal and Khandor had October 31 as their tentative deadline, while Sarabha is scheduled for completion by November 5.

Under Panchayati Raj, seven sites are being developed. Boothgarh has recorded 40% progress and is scheduled for completion by December 31. Chonta and Kilarraipur have reached 70% each, while Dhalian is 60% complete; all three have November 30 as their deadline. Noorpar Bet and Rachhin have each reached 80% progress, with October 31 listed as their completion date. Sahauli has recorded 70% progress and is scheduled for November 30.

The PHSC is executing work at five locations. Jassian has reached 80% completion and Noorwala 50%, with both scheduled for completion by November 15. Dhandra and Threeke have recorded progress of 10% and 15%, respectively, and have December 31 as their tentative deadline.

The department has marked all 20 phase 11 sites as feasible for development. The progress report identifies the four agencies executing the work, while some projects also fall under the Public Works Department (PWD), including its GLADA-related wing.

Free consultations, diagnostic tests and medicines

Chopra said the expanded clinic network was intended to bring essential healthcare services within easier reach of residents, sparing them long journeys for medical consultations and treatment.

Aam Aadmi Clinics offer free medical consultations, diagnostic tests and medicines. Each facility is envisaged to have three staff members — a doctor, a pharmacist and a clinical assistant — to attend to patients, dispense prescribed medicines and facilitate clinical services. The clinics operate from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.

The department has not disclosed whether any staff vacancies exist at the facilities. A common operational deadline for the 27 additional locations has also not been finalised. The inauguration date will be announced once it is decided.

The expansion work has encountered delays owing to payment-related issues. The department has put the overall progress of the work at around 85%, while the inauguration schedule remains undecided.