148.2 mm rainfall washes away Ludhiana MC’s monsoon preparedness claims
The municipal corporation’s tall claims of monsoon preparedness were washed away by 148.2 mm rainfall on Thursday morning, as most areas of the city were left completely inundated .
Acute water logging was witnessed in areas including Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur Road, New Kundanpuri area, Old GT Road near Clock Tower, Dugri and Gill Road. The area near Clock Tower got waterlogged despite installation of storm sewer lines.
Lambasting the authorities for failing to find a solution for water accumulation for many years, a resident of Sector 39 on Chandigarh Road, Premjit Singh, said, “Sewer lines in our area get choked even if it rains for a short duration. Sewage water flows out and gets mixed with accumulated rain water, following which foul smell spreads in the entire area. Repeated complaints have been submitted with authorities in the past, even with the chief minister’s office, but to no avail,” said Singh.
An MC official, requesting anonymity, said it is fortunate that heavy downpour was witnessed at night and accumulated rain water drained out from many areas quickly as sewer lines are mostly empty at that time. “If it had rained during the day, the situation would have been worse,” said the official.
Mandeep Singh, a shopkeeper on Gill Road, said, “Authorities should drop all other projects and start working on installation of storm sewer lines across the city. It becomes even difficult to step out of shops at Gill Road even after it rains for a short duration.”
Vehicles stuck as roads cave-in
Following the heavy rainfall, road cave-in incidents were reported near Upkar Nagar, service lane near Gulmohar Hotel and road along the city centre site in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar.
Heavy vehicles also got stuck in the pits after sand, which has been poured in the area after installation of sewer lines, caved in near Upkar Nagar. In SBS Nagar, the road in Block-G caved in after the soil below the road eroded.
MC officials on toes
MC officials said field staff and officers have been on their toes since the wee hours of Thursday to expedite the process of draining out accumulated rain water. Additional commissioner Rishipal Singh, zonal commissioners, superintending engineers (SE) and other officials inspected the operations.
Singh said staff started the clearing process as soon as water accumulated in various parts of the city. He said water accumulated in areas along the Buddha Nullah for a short period of time, but it was drained out quickly. He added that they are working to clean the Buddha Nullah continuously to increase its capacity.
All 3 underpasses submerged
Water also accumulated on all three underpasses in the city, including Lodhi Club under pass, Southern Bypass under Verka milk plant and newly constructed RUB on Pakhowal Road railway crossing. Hot mix used also started peeling off at the recently-constructed RUB, raising concerns over quality of materials used.
Traffic jams order of the day
Traffic jams were the order of the day as serpentine queues of vehicles were seen stuck on Ferozepur Road, Chandigarh Road, Gill Road and Hambran Road among others. Potholes further added to woes of commuters as a number of vehicles developed snags. People also faced trouble due to diversions created on Ferozepur Road due to construction of elevated road.
Wettest July 21 in 52 years
As per Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the city on Thursday saw the wettest July 21 since 1970. Head of department of climate change and agricultural meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), PK Kingra, said showers in isolated areas are also expected over the next two days.
-
Ludhiana: Govt school teacher duped of ₹40 lakh by colleague
A former government teacher and Ajit Singh's aides have been booked for duping his ex-colleague of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her daughter in the World Bank. The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh and Harleen Kaur alias Harpreet Kaur from Khanna and Amarjot Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. Ajit was a a suspected government teacher and is already lodged in jail in another fraud case.
-
Ludhiana: 43 mosquito-breeding hotspots identified
The Ludhiana health department has identified 43 hotspots for mosquito breeding in the city from where dengue cases are reported every year and prepared a report, which has been submitted to municipal corporation. Six city residents, including two doctors, have tested positive for dengue this year till now.
-
Ludhiana: Former Machhiwara municipal council president booked for murder bid
Former president of Machhiwara municipal council Daljit Singh Gill has been booked for firing at a liquor contractor on Tuesday night. Gill had been booked by Machhiwara police after eight cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from his farm house. He suspected that Kundra, had passed on information about him to the cops.
-
Ludhiana: Water enters houses as Buddha Nullah overflows after heavy rain
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall, water mixed with sewage entered houses in areas along Buddha Nullah, including New Kundanpuri and Peeru Banda Mohalla. The main drain of the city overflowed from the point near new Kundanpuri. Residents, including children, were seen flushing out the accumulated water from their houses using buckets and mugs. They said water entered their houses at around 1.30 am and they spent the night trying to drain it out.
-
J-K National Conference leader murder case: Delhi HC seeks status report from police on accused bail plea
The Delhi high court has sought a status report from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on a bail plea moved by murder accused in Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, who was murdered last year in Delhi. The main accused Harpreet Singh Khalsa is still absconding and Police is making efforts to arrest him, lawyers argued.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics