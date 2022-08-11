14-year-old Dera Bassi girl ends life after theft allegations against mother
Upset over her mother’s humiliation at the hands of her colleagues, a 14-year-old girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dera Bassi, on Tuesday afternoon.
The child’s mother, who works as a security guard at a private factory in Dera Bassi, told the police that she had recently bought a mobile phone from her colleague and given it to her daughter, who studied in Class 7 at a Dera Bassi school.
Later, four security guards from her workplace arrived at her house, claiming that she stole the mobile phone, and hurled abuses at her and her family. This left her daughter deeply troubled and on Tuesday, while she was alone at home, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harvinder Singh Khaira said on the mother’s complaint, they had booked the four security guards, identified as Angrej Singh, Varinder Singh, Sarabjeet Singh and Mamta, for abetment to suicide, adding that they will be arrested soon. After autopsy, the body was handed over to the family members.
Doctor’s dream of owning Audi A-6 at cheap price costs him ₹25L
Mumbai: When a 34-year-old doctor learnt from his friend that he purchased an Audi A-6 at ₹25 lakh, (priced at ₹63 lakh in the showrooms), he couldn't help but get in touch with the seller to crack the deal. Little did he know that his dream of owning a luxury car would turn into a nightmare. Police officials said the fraud has cheated several people using a similar modus operandi.
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
