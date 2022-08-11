Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 14-year-old Dera Bassi girl ends life after theft allegations against mother

14-year-old Dera Bassi girl ends life after theft allegations against mother

The woman’s colleagues had accused her of stealing a mobile phone, and hurled abuses at her and her family at her house in Dera Bassi, said police
Her mother’s humiliation at the hands of her colleagues left the girl deeply troubled and on Tuesday, while she was alone at home, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan, the Dera Bassi police said. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Upset over her mother’s humiliation at the hands of her colleagues, a 14-year-old girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dera Bassi, on Tuesday afternoon.

The child’s mother, who works as a security guard at a private factory in Dera Bassi, told the police that she had recently bought a mobile phone from her colleague and given it to her daughter, who studied in Class 7 at a Dera Bassi school.

Later, four security guards from her workplace arrived at her house, claiming that she stole the mobile phone, and hurled abuses at her and her family. This left her daughter deeply troubled and on Tuesday, while she was alone at home, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harvinder Singh Khaira said on the mother’s complaint, they had booked the four security guards, identified as Angrej Singh, Varinder Singh, Sarabjeet Singh and Mamta, for abetment to suicide, adding that they will be arrested soon. After autopsy, the body was handed over to the family members.

