14-year-old’s rape and murder: NCW seeks action-taken report from Punjab DGP within three days

Raising serious questions over the lapses in police investigation into the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an action taken report from the Punjab director general of police (DGP) within three days. On November 22, a 14-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a 46-year-old accused, identified as Harminder Singh. Her body was retrieved from one of the washrooms of Singh’s residence.

On the directions of NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a special team visited the family of the victim at Jalandhar to take cognisance of the matter and review the lapses in the investigation.

After being caught at the crime scene on November 22, Singh was beaten up by locals, which led to his hospitalisation for two days before his formal arrest on November 24.

A case has been registered under Sections 103 (murder) and 65(1) (rape) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The commission also discussed the case in detail with the concerned police officers during a review meeting, chaired by Rahatkar, with all senior police officials of the Jalandhar division at Amritsar on Thursday.

“In light of the reported lapses, the NCW has issued a notice to the Punjab DGP, seeking an action taken report (ATR) within three days. Keeping in view the gravity of the crime, the NCW strongly urges the FastTrack Special Court handling the matter to hold day-to-day hearings to ensure a time-bound, fair, and swift trial,” a NCW spokesperson said.

The national women’s panel said the mother of the victim briefed the team that the CCTV footage clearly showed her daughter entering the residence of the accused. “Despite this, ASI Mangat Ram, who searched the house on the day of the incident, allegedly failed to trace the girl even after remaining inside the premises for approximately 30-40 minutes,” the commission stated.

It was only when neighbours carried out their own search that the girl’s body was found in the bathroom of the same residence, it added.

“This raises serious concerns about the conduct and efficiency of the initial police response. The victim’s mother has urged exemplary action against ASI Mangat Ram, whose negligence allegedly delayed the investigation. To date, no FIR has been lodged against him,” it added, further stating that “the commission will monitor the case until its lawful conclusion.”

Meanwhile, the police custody of the accused Harminder Singh was extended by one more day. He was produced in the local court on Friday.

The NCW chairperson failed to convene a meeting with administrative officials of the Jalandhar division on Friday due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for rural polls.

“No prior information regarding the enforcement of the MCC was provided, and therefore, despite sincere intent, not much could be taken up regarding key issues pertaining to the safety and welfare of women in Punjab,” the spokesperson said.