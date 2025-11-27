14-year-old’s rape, murder in Jalandhar: Punjab women’s, child rights panels push for fast-track trial

The chairpersons of the Punjab state women’s commission and state commission for protection of child rights (PSCPCR) met the family members of the minor girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered by her best friend’s father on November 22. Women’s panel chairperson Raj Lali Gill, along with Kanwardeep Singh, chairman of PSCPCR in a a meeting with the commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa.

Both the commissions have already taken suo motu cognisance of the case and sought a detailed report on the matter from Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa.

On November 22, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a 46-year-old accused, identified as Harminder Singh. Her body was retrieved from one of the washrooms of Singh’s residence.

Police said prima facie it appears the girl was strangled to death. A case has been registered under Sections 103 (murder) and 65(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

Women’s panel chairperson Raj Lali Gill, along with Kanwardeep Singh, chairman of PSCPCR, met the victim’s mother and gathered first-hand information about the incident and alleged police delay in launching a search for the victim despite registration of the missing complaint.

“The Punjab government stands firmly with the victim’s family in this hour of grief and anguish. We will ensure that the stringent punishment will be given to the accused,” said Gill, adding that the government will be urged to move the case in a fast-track court in order to ensure the earliest possible conviction of the accused.

“We will formally recommend a speedy trial to the Punjab government for a prompt legal conclusion. The matter will be raised at the highest level to ensure stringent action and timely justice,” she added.

Both officials also held a meeting with the commissioner of police to get information on the investigation and other details of the FIR registered against the accused, so that no leniency will be adopted legally.

“The police have already secured nine days’ remand of the accused, while forensic teams have gathered crucial evidence to strengthen the case in court. Any lapse or negligence during the investigation would be unacceptable, and strict action would be taken against erring officials,” both chairpersons said.

Kanwardeep Singh, chairman of the child rights panel, said it is an unfortunate incident.

“The incident could be seen as a failure of social structure instead of police or administrative failure. The lapses on the part of the police, as told by the family, will be dealt stringently as the commission was monitoring the investigation and will fix the responsibility of the erring police personnel, if required,” he said.

Ashwani Sharma flays police over probe lapses

Punjab BJP unit working president Ashwani Sharma met the family members of the Jalandhar rape and murder victim on Wednesday, and raised serious questions over the working of the state police in handling such sensitive cases. “Despite the missing complaint, the police failed to search the house, where the dead body was recovered. The police could not even properly search a house of just four marlas. Had they done so, the child might have been alive today,” Sharma said.