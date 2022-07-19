14-yr-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Employer booked for murder after kin protest
A day after a 14-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the house where she worked as a cook in Kundanpuri, police booked her 65-year-old employer for murder on Tuesday.
Accusing the employer, Ajay Sharma , of raping and murdering the minor, the victim’s kin staged a protest outside his house on Tuesday morning. Earlier, they had marched towards civil hospital and refused to give permission for the post mortem, but police pacified them. Later, they tried to block traffic on Bharat Nagar Chowk and police had to use force to disperse them.
The protesters accused the police of allegedly favouring Sharma and said they will not cremate the body till they get justice.
However, the autopsy report has not confirmed murder or sexual assault. A board of three doctors performed the postmortem and have sent swab samples for chemical examination to determine if the girl had been sexually assaulted. The doctors found three new and several old cut marks on the forearm of the victim, which had been inflicted by sharp object.
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that prima facie, there appears to be no sign of sexual assault. However, the police lodged a murder case against Sharma based on the statement of the deceased’s family members.
The girl had been working as a cook at the house for the past one and a half years and was found hanging on the first floor of the house. Her body was discovered by the other domestic help, after Sharma asked her to check on the girl as she had not come downstairs for a long time.
On Monday afternoon, the girl’s relatives had gathered outside the house and alleged that she had been raped and murdered. The situation got tense after they started pelting stones at the house, following which heavy police force was deployed. Police used force to disperse them and at least four cops suffered minor injuries in the melee.
Due to the protest, heavy police force was deputed in Kundanpuri and other parts of the city to avoid any untoward situation. Security was also beefed up outside the police commissioner’s office.
U.P.: Biometric attendance made mandatory for CSJMU students
The students of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, will have to mark their biometric attendance on a regular basis. The record of attendance will also be kept by the office of the vice chancellor. This step of biometric attendance of students will be beneficial in digitalisation of the university campus and information related to biometric attendance will be duly collected from students.
Take decisions on merit: U.P. CM Yogi to ministers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath's observations assume significance following reports of irregularities in transfers in PWD and health department. The CM had set up 18 GoMs to tour state's 18 divisions and review implementation of government schemes there. He said two phases of divisional tours had been completed up to now. Yogi said the GoMs would review the steps taken when they tour the area again. The CM said routes for running the e-rickshaws should also be decided.
Taloja traffic police fill potholes, much to motorists’ relief
The Navi Mumbai traffic police have come to the rescue of motorists who were facing nightmarish experience on the Taloja MIDC road leading to Kalyan and Ambernath. The initiative of Taloja traffic police came after the personnel had, for almost 10 days, guided motorists on the water-logged, sludge-filled, crater-ridden road. Mahesh Patil, senior police inspector (traffic), Taloja MIDC claimed that the people were working in unhygienic conditions due to silt on the road.
ED arrests key Soren aide for money laundering
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested a key political aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Pankaj Mishra, in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others. Mishra was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after around eight hours of questioning on Tuesday, officials said. Mishra is a central committee member of the ruling JMM, besides being the assembly representative of CM Soren, who represents Barhait.
‘In Bihar’s House of Elders, 63% of members face criminal cases’
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council, much like the state Assembly, has a fairly large share of members (MLCs) who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch released on Tuesday. Out of 60 MLCs whose criminal, financial, educational details furnished in their election affidavits were analysed by the ADR, 38 (about 63 per cent) have criminal cases pending against them.
