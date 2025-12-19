15 booked, 1 detained for late-night firing at house over old rivalry

One person has been detained and 15 others booked for opening fire at a house over an old rivalry in Sutantar Nagar, Tibba, late Wednesday night, police said. The attack was the result of an old rivalry, police said. (HT Photo)

According to police, at least 15 armed miscreants targeted the residence of Tony, firing multiple rounds at the main gate before fleeing the scene on motorcycles. No one was injured in the firing, but the incident triggered panic in the area and raised concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The attack was the result of an old rivalry, they said.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers arrived on several motorcycles, fired at the house and fled within minutes. Locals, alarmed by the sound of gunshots, immediately informed Tibba police, who rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A live cartridge and an empty shell were recovered from the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the firing at the house, the accused had vandalised a clinic of a medical practitioner in the same locality. Police said one of the miscreants was injured and brought to the clinic for treatment. While the group was arguing over whether to take the injured person to the civil hospital or get him treated locally, the doctor asked them to decide quickly. Enraged, the accused allegedly pelted stones at the clinic, shattering the glass door and slightly injuring the doctor.

Those booked in the case have been identified as Ajaydeep Singh, Gurjot Singh, Nirmal Singh, Karan, Sagar, Jassi, Harsh, Machhi, Nikhil, alias Billa, Raja, Manna and Rohit, while three others are yet to be identified.

During the operation, police detained one of the accused and raids were underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects.

ASI Kashmir Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR was registered under Sections 125, 351(2), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused,” he said.

Reacting sharply to the incident, former Congress councillor Naresh Uppal, a resident of the area, alleged that the police had lost control over rising crime. “Such incidents in residential areas show that criminals are fearless. The law and order situation in Ludhiana is worsening by the day,” he said.