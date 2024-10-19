15 booked for abducting, assaulting AAP youth wing leader in Ludhiana

The local police on Friday registered a case against 15 accused for allegedly abducting and assaulting a youth leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), officials said. According to the complainant, Sonu Kalyan of Gopal Nagar, he was chatting with his associates outside his office after closing up when accused Sharoo Sharma allegedly approached him and started threatening him (HT Photo)

The case has been registered after investigating the incident that happened on October 9.

The accused were identified as Sharoo Sharma, Kirat Ghuman, Aman Thakur, Rajvir Ghuman, Mannu Sharma, Sukh Haibowalia, Sachin, Karamjit Singh, Balwinder Singh and Abhishek and Ricky Toor. Police said four of their aides are yet to be identified.

According to the complainant, Sonu Kalyan of Gopal Nagar, he was chatting with his associates outside his office after closing up when accused Sharoo Sharma allegedly approached him and started threatening him. Sharoo left on an Honda Activa and returned moments later, with a group of armed men.

Sonu alleged that the accused hit him with the handle of a pistol and abducted him. He said he was taken to an isolated plot where the accused continued to thrash him. He added that the group snatched ₹15,000 and his mobile phone.

A first-information report (FIR) has was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 140(3) (kidnapping), 191(3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ram Krishan, who is investigating the case, said a hunt is on to arrest the accused.