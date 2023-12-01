The court of additional sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi convicted 15 people in a 2017 murder case, sentencing them to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each. 15 get life imprisonment for 2017 Ludhiana murder case. (Shutterstock)

The convicts include Inderjit Singh of Sahibzada Fateh Singh Nagar, Manu Garg, Vishal Sharma of Kot Mangal Singh, Dalvir Singh of Lohara, Gurmeet Singh of Harcharan Nagar, Deepak Rana and Ashok Kumar of Guru Angad Dev Colony and eight others.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code had at the time been registered against the convict Inderjit Singh, alias Bhau alias Vicky, and 59 others at Daba police station. Later, sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code were added in the FIR after the death of one of the victims.

The convict and his aides had barged into a factory in Daba and attacked two owners, their employees and others with sharp-edged weapons on October 3, 2017.

The injured included the factory owners, Gurcharan Singh and his brother Gurpal Singh, their friend Bittu Kumar, worker Harpreet Singh, and his uncle Kanwaljit Singh.

Gurpal sustained major head injury while Gurcharan sustained multiple facial fractures. Harpreet and Bittu also sustained head injuries while Kanwaljit got his finger fractured.

Gurpal Singh succumbed to his injuries on October 6, 2020.

Man gets 10 years RI for drug peddling

The court of additional sessions judge convicted Gurcharan Singh, resident of Rajapur Village, with 10 years rigorous imprisonment for drug peddling. The court had also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict.

The prosecution stated that on September 19, 2018, a case was registered against the accused at police station Sidhwan Bet under Section 22 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act.

According to police, the accused, along with two others, was apprehended at Kishanpura Chowk, Sidhwan Bet, during a routine checking. The accused are identified as Gurcharan Singh alias Lal, Kulwinder Singh alias Kala, both residents of Rajpur, and Satpal Singh alias Pappi, resident of Aliwal Dakha. During checking, intoxicating pills were found from the dashboard of their car. Therefore, the accused were arrested and a case was registered against them.

During the court trial the accused, Gurcharan Singh, pleaded himself innocent and claimed being falsely implicated by the police. The court sentenced him in the case with 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fine.

Case against the other two accused is still pending.