15 Haryana civil service officers promoted to IAS

The Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions on Monday appointed 15 Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) by way of promotion. The Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions on Monday appointed 15 Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) by way of promotion. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per an August 4 notification issued by the central ministry, the 15 state civil service officers appointed to the IAS are Vivek Padam Singh, Munish Nagpal, Mahender Pal, Satpal Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Varsha Khangwal, Virender Sehrawat, Satyender Duhan, Manita Malik, Satbir Singh, Amrita Singh, Yogesh Kumar, Vandana Disodia, Jaideep Kumar and Samwartak Singh Khangwal.

Hindustan Times was the first to report on July 14 the names of these 15 officers who were found suitable for promotion to IAS in a meeting of selection committee headed by Union Public Service Commission member, Dinesh Dasa, which had met in New Delhi to consider the names of state civil service officers for appointment to 27 posts of IAS by promotion. These appointments have been made for the vacancies arising for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The newly appointed IAS officers will be on probation until further orders.

Meanwhile, eight HCS officers of the 2002 batch facing trial in a corruption case were included provisionally in the select list for appointment to the IAS by way of promotion. As per the central rules, this means that they cannot be promoted to the IAS unless exonerated by the court. A select list is a roll of officers recommended for induction into the IAS. Rule 5(5) of the IAS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations stipulated that the name of an officer included in the list of officers will be treated as provisional if any departmental or criminal proceedings are pending against him.

“The proceedings shall be treated as pending only if a charge-sheet has actually been issued to the officer or filed in a court,’’ reads the explanation to the Rule. Similarly, Rule 7(3) said that if an officer included in the select list is issued with a charge-sheet or a charge-sheet is filed against him in a court of law after his inclusion, then his name in the select list shall be deemed to be provisional. In a nutshell, it means that officers against whom criminal proceedings are pending cannot be considered for promotion to the IAS unless exonerated by the court.