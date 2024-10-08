15 Pak Sikh pilgrims airlifted from Hemkunt Sahib after falling sick

Gopeshwar Hemkunt Sahib gurdwara stands at a place where Guru Gobind Singh is believed to have subjected himself to penance. (HT File)

Fifteen Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan were airlifted and brought to Gobind Ghat from Hemkunt Sahib on Monday after they fell sick, police said.

They were part of a group of more than 100 Sikh devotees from Pakistan on a pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine situated at a height of about 16,000 feet in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, they added.

Fifteen of them fell sick due to high altitude and fatigue after traversing a distance of 17km on foot, police said.

Police outpost in-charge Amandeep Singh arranged a helicopter for them by which they were brought to Gobind Ghat, where they are receiving treatment at a hospital.

Hemkunt Sahib gurdwara stands at a place where Guru Gobind Singh is believed to have subjected himself to penance.