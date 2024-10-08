15 Pak Sikh pilgrims airlifted from Hemkunt Sahib after falling sick
ByPress Trust of India
Oct 08, 2024 10:21 PM IST
Gopeshwar
Fifteen Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan were airlifted and brought to Gobind Ghat from Hemkunt Sahib on Monday after they fell sick, police said.
They were part of a group of more than 100 Sikh devotees from Pakistan on a pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine situated at a height of about 16,000 feet in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, they added.
Fifteen of them fell sick due to high altitude and fatigue after traversing a distance of 17km on foot, police said.
Police outpost in-charge Amandeep Singh arranged a helicopter for them by which they were brought to Gobind Ghat, where they are receiving treatment at a hospital.
Hemkunt Sahib gurdwara stands at a place where Guru Gobind Singh is believed to have subjected himself to penance.