15 police officers awarded for excellent security during Modi’s Punjab visit
: Fifteen officers of the Punjab police, including 5 IPS, have been awarded DGP Commendation Disc for their role in ensuring excellent security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jalandhar during the assembly elections in February.
“The Disc is being awarded to boost the morale of the officers,” DGP Punjab VK Bhawra’s letter reads.
The Prime Minister’s visit to Jalandhar was the first after the controversy over serious lapse in his security during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5. Senior officials of the Punjab police were in the dock over the security breach.
As per the letter, the officers who have been awarded the Disc include Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman S Nimbale, Jalandhar Rural SSP Satinder Singh, AIG Counter Intelligence Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, Commandant 7th Battalion Rajpal Singh, Commandant 27th Batallion Opinderjit Singh, AIG Gurmeet Singh, Commandant 80th Batallion Jagmohan Singh, DCP Jalandhar Jaskaran Teja, AIG Rajeshwar Sidhu, Manjeet Singh Dhesi, ADCP Jalandhar Suhail Quasim Mir, DSP Rakesh Yadav and Inspector Vivek Chandar.

