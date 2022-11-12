Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15,000 KP youths ready to serve in Valley, but first restore peace: Pandit body

15,000 KP youths ready to serve in Valley, but first restore peace: Pandit body

Published on Nov 12, 2022 07:50 PM IST

Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj said it is high time for government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the entire Kashmiri Hindu community living as "refugees in various parts of the country to Valley and rehabilitate them with security, honour and dignity"

Members of the Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj, Jammu-based frontal organisation of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, hold a protest, in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A Jammu-based frontal organisation of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday held a protest for relocation of displaced pandit employees from Valley in the wake of “selective killings.”

The protesters also sought constitution of an apex committee headed by Union home minister to formulate and implement the rehabilitation of KPs in the Valley with “security, honour and dignity.”

Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) said it is high time for government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the entire Kashmiri Hindu community living as “refugees in various parts of the country to Valley and rehabilitate them with security, honour and dignity”.

Led by YAIKS president, RK Bhat, young men and women from the community raised slogans in support of their demands and held protest near Jammu Press Club.

“It is the right time for the central government to announce a comprehensive package for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley,” Bhat said. “We have a database of 15,000 Pandit youths, who want to serve in the Valley but the government should first create a peaceful atmosphere there,” he added.

Bhat claimed that the rehabilitation package for Kashmiri Pandits announced by the Centre a few years ago was an eyewash. “We now demand a one-time settlement so that we don’t have to hit roads time after time,” he added.

“We urge government to restructure, redesign and revise this package by holding a proper dialogue with KP representatives immediately as a confidence-building measure,” he added.

The displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees working under PM special employment package in the Valley are on the protest for the past over six months demanding relocation to Jammu in wake of “their selective and targeted killings.” They also demanded relocation of employees till the entire community is rehabilitated back in the Kashmir.

Saturday, November 12, 2022
