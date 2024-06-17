153 cr released to clear all apple growers’ liabilities: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state government has cleared all the liabilities of apple growers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for the first time. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to Narkanda. (ANI)

The CM during his visit to Narkanda said ₹153 crore have been released to clear the liabilities, including a hefty burden of ₹90 crore left by the previous government.

During his visit, he also met local residents and listened to their grievances, while assuring that the concerns would be addressed on a priority basis.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the previous government had halted subsidies on apple pesticides, fertilisers and other products important for carrying out agriculture and horticulture works.

“My government reinstated the subsidy immediately, ensuring both reach and availability of quality products to farmers,” he said, adding, “The state government has made a historic increase of ₹1.5 per kg in the support price of culled apples, raising the support price to ₹12 per kg. Last year, the government ensured the sale and purchase of apples was mandatorily done on a per kilogram basis. This year, in yet another historical step in favour of horticulturists, the universal carton system has been implemented.”

Sukhu said the state government was exploring the possibility of installing a ropeway from Narkanda to Hatu Temple and also plans to widen the Hatu Mandir road.

He added that there was immense potential for development of tourism in the Upper Shimla region and the Government was making every possible effort to promote tourism activities. “Our Government has allocated ₹5 crore for setting up an ice skating rink at Narkanda. A multipurpose sports hall will also be constructed here. Efforts are also underway to upgrade the Dhalli to Narkanda road to a four-lane highway, with provision of tunnels to improve accessibility for the commuters,” the CM said.

He said a discussion will be held shortly with the Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari regarding the implementation of this project.