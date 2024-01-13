close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,530-cr bank fraud case: ED raids textile firm’s premises in Ludhiana, SBS Nagar

1,530-cr bank fraud case: ED raids textile firm’s premises in Ludhiana, SBS Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 13, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Searches were carried out at 15 locations including residential, commercial and industrial properties of the firm and its associates across Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday launched a series of raids on SEL Textiles Limited and its associates in connection with a 1,530-crore bank fraud case.

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday launched a series of raids on SEL Textiles Limited and its associates in connection with a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,530-crore bank fraud case. (HT File)
The enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday launched a series of raids on SEL Textiles Limited and its associates in connection with a 1,530-crore bank fraud case. (HT File)

Searches were carried out at 15 locations including residential, commercial and industrial properties of the firm and its associates across Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The company has been under ED scrutiny since 2020.

The allegations are that the company had diverted loan funds to the tune of 1,530 crore, received from a consortium of banks, led by the Central Bank of India.

In February 2023, the ED had seized assets worth 828 crore linked to SEL Textiles Limited. These included land, buildings, and plant machinery located in Ludhiana, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Alwar, and Hisar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On