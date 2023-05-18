Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15-year-old girl ends life in Panchkula, friend booked

15-year-old girl ends life in Panchkula, friend booked

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 18, 2023 01:45 AM IST

Police have booked the 15-year-old girl’s friend for abetment to suicide after her family submitted that she ended her life after a fight with him

A 15-year-old girl hanged herself to death at her house in Rally village, Sector 12, Panchkula, on Tuesday night.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the 5-year-old girl worked as a domestic help. (Getty Images)
Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she worked as a domestic help.

Police have booked her friend for abetment to suicide after her family submitted that she ended her life after a fight with him. She was alone at home when she took the extreme step. No suicide note was found.

The body was handed over to the kin after postmortem. No arrests have been made so far.

