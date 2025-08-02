16 IAS officers transferred in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday ordered the transfer and posting of 16 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers with immediate effect. The move, approved on the recommendation of the Civil Services Board, is aimed at improving governance and enhancing public service delivery across key departments. Dr Raj Krishan Pruthi has been appointed the new Divisional Commissioner, Mandi, replacing Shainamol.

As per the official notification, senior bureaucrat C Paulrasu, who was earlier handling multiple portfolios, will now serve solely as Secretary (Cooperation, Horticulture and Agriculture). The post of Secretary (Administrative Reforms, Training & Foreign Assignments and Redressal of Public Grievances) has been handed over to A Shainamol, who was serving as Divisional Commissioner, Mandi Division.

Dr Raj Krishan Pruthi has been appointed the new Divisional Commissioner, Mandi, replacing Shainamol. Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, previously the Managing Director of HPMC, takes over as Special Secretary (Industries). Mokhta also held additional charges as MD of HP Agro Industries Corporation Ltd. and HP Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd.

In another key change, Dorje Chhering Negi, who was Director of Transport, has been posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Shimla, while Kamal Kant Saroch has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of HIMURJA.

Neeraj Kumar, who served as Special Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) and held additional charge of Director, Health Safety & Regulation, will now head the state’s Transport Department as its new Director.

Dr Nipun Jindal has been relieved of his additional charge of Director, Digital Technologies & Governance, and will continue as Managing Director, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Arindam Chaudhary, presently Special Secretary (MPP & Power, NCES, and Industries), has been appointed as Managing Director, HPMC, and will continue to hold additional charges of MD, HP Agro Industries Corporation Ltd., HP Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd., and General Industries Corporation.

Shubh Karan Singh, CEO of HIMURJA, has been made Special Secretary (MPP & Power and NCES), while Ms. Gandharva Rathore, who was awaiting posting, has been named Special Secretary (Personnel).

Shivam Pratap Singh has been appointed Director, Youth Services & Sports, relieving Vivek Bhatia of the additional charge. Singh was earlier serving as CEO, HP State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Abhishek Verma will now head the Digital Technologies & Governance Department as Director. He was previously ADC (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Shimla. His position has now been filled by Divyanshu Singal, who was Managing Director, HP Medical Services Corporation Ltd.

Jitender Sanjta, currently Secretary, HP State Electricity Regulatory Commission, has been posted as Special Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) and will additionally serve as Director, Health Safety & Regulation.

Hemis Negi, Managing Director of HP State Agricultural Marketing Board and State Project Director of Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kissan Yojna, will now take charge as Director, Town & Country Planning.