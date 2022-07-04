Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
16 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana

Ludhiana currently has 189 active cases, of which 183 patients are in home isolation. As many as six are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted at government facilities
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,516 Covid infections out of which 1,08,034 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,293 have succumbed to it. (HT File)
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 16 fresh Covid cases were reported in Ludhiana on Sunday, though no new virus-related death has come to fore. Ludhiana currently has 189 active cases, of which 183 patients are in home isolation. As many as six are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted at government facilities. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,516 Covid infections out of which 1,08,034 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,293 have succumbed to it.

Other stories in brief

Man held with 2.7kg opium

Ludhiana A team of the anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana arrested a man with 2.7kg opium on Saturday. Identified as Kabir Das of Uttar Pradesh, he resides near Dhuri Railway Line in Ludhiana. Inspector Satwant Singh, in-charge anti-narcotic cell, said the accused was arrested from Vishwakarma Park following a tip-off. He has been booked under Sections 18C-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Salesman steals 4lakh from employer’s house, booked

Ludhiana The Sadar police booked a salesman for allegedly stealing 4 lakh from the house of his employer. The accused has been identified as Karan Kumar of Guru Nanak Colony, Daba Lohara Road. Complainant Sanjay Kumar Pandey, who runs a chemist shop and a medical laboratory in Baddowal, said the accused had been working at his shop for the past one year. He said that on April 3, the accused allegedly visited his house in his absence and stole 4 lakh. After that, he did not turn up for work. Assistant sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master or employer) of the Indian Penal Code.

