16 pilgrims died during Manimahesh Yatra this year, Himachal CM Sukhu tells House

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday in a statement in the assembly said, “Sixteen pilgrims have died so far during the Manimahesh yatra, including four in Kugti, whose bodies are yet to be extracted owing to the inclement weather. The administration has arranged for 20 porters and once the weather improves the bodies will be brought down.” Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday in a statement in the assembly said, “Sixteen pilgrims have died so far during the Manimahesh yatra, including four in Kugti, whose bodies are yet to be extracted owing to the inclement weather. (HT Photo)

He stated that four youths died at Kugti pass due to hypothermia and low oxygen.

The annual Manimahesh yatra, which began on August 16 and was to conclude on August 31, was temporarily suspended on August 25 following rains and landslides.

As per the religious belief this yatra is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is held at an altitude of 4,085 metres and traditionally begins on Janmashtami. It concludes on Radha Ashtami, which falls on August 31.

The Manimahesh Yatra is an annual fortnight-long pilgrimage to the glacier-fed Manimahesh Lake in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district. The devotees trek to the lake to offer prayers and catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, regarded as the abode of Lord Shiva. Starting from Hadsar in Chamba district at about 1,829 metres, the 14-km uphill trek is considered as challenging as the Amarnath Yatra.

This year, however, owing to inclement weather and large-scale destruction, the yatra had to be suspended breaking the tradition of “Dal Thodna” that marks the conclusion of the pilgrimage. Traditionally during this ritual the priests and devotees cross from one end to another, at holy Manimahesh Lake. A Holy dip in the glacial lake beneath the Manimahesh Kailash peak, marks the end of the yatra. But this year owing to monsoon-triggered devastation, the pilgrims were kept at Chamba for security reasons after the yatra was suspended. However, priests from Sanchui village to complete the tradition walked towards the sacred lake at Manimahesh to perform the concluding ritual but could not reach the lake.

The chief minister apprised the House that out of 15,000 stranded pilgrims 10,000 have been evacuated. “There are 500 pilgrims who will be airlifted as the weather improves. Already buses and taxis have been deployed to evacuate the pilgrim,” he said.

He shared this while replying to the query raised by leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who had raised concern over conflicting reports on the number of pilgrims and deaths of pilgrims.

The CM told the House that the state has been carrying out relief and rescue operations on a war footing, with over 10,000 pilgrims and residents evacuated, including 5,067 devotees of the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba, who were transported free of cost in HRTC buses.

“The government has deployed 40 NDRF and 40 SDRF personnel, along with local mountaineering teams from Manali, to assist in rescue operations and revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi is continuously camping in Bharmour and has even trekked on foot to the worst-hit areas,” the CM told the House.