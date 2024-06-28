16 toll plazas removed, commuters save 59 lakh daily: Minister

The Punjab government has closed 16 toll plazas across the state and this translates to a daily saving of ₹58.77 lakh for commuters, public works department (PWD) minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has said. “The removal of toll plazas is a significant step towards providing economic relief to the people. It will also ensure smooth and hassle-free traffic movement on roads,” he said. Harbhajan Singh ETO

Since coming to power, the state government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, has eliminated tolls on a total of 535.45 km of state highways, he said. “An average relief of ₹3.75 lakh daily is being provided by closing toll plazas on the Patiala-Samana road. The closure of two plazas on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla-Sangrur road saved ₹13 lakh daily. Similarly, closure of toll plazas on the Balachaur-Garhshankar-Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, the Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road, Hoshiarpur-Tanda road, Moga-Kotakpura road, Ferozepur-Fazilka road, Bhawanigarh-Nabha-Gobindgarh road and Dakha-Raikot-Barnala road led to per day saving of ₹10.52 lakh, ₹10.12 lakh, ₹1.94 lakh, ₹4.50 lakh, ₹6.34 lakh, ₹3.50 lakh and ₹4.5 lakh, respectively, “ the minister said, adding that commuters were saving ₹60,000 daily with the closure of the toll plaza on the Sutlej bridge in Makhu.