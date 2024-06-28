 16 toll plazas removed, commuters save ₹59 lakh daily: Minister - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

16 toll plazas removed, commuters save 59 lakh daily: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 29, 2024 06:16 AM IST

According to Punjab public works department minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, removal of toll plazas will also ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of traffic.

The Punjab government has closed 16 toll plazas across the state and this translates to a daily saving of 58.77 lakh for commuters, public works department (PWD) minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has said. “The removal of toll plazas is a significant step towards providing economic relief to the people. It will also ensure smooth and hassle-free traffic movement on roads,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh ETO
Harbhajan Singh ETO

Since coming to power, the state government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, has eliminated tolls on a total of 535.45 km of state highways, he said. “An average relief of 3.75 lakh daily is being provided by closing toll plazas on the Patiala-Samana road. The closure of two plazas on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla-Sangrur road saved 13 lakh daily. Similarly, closure of toll plazas on the Balachaur-Garhshankar-Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, the Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road, Hoshiarpur-Tanda road, Moga-Kotakpura road, Ferozepur-Fazilka road, Bhawanigarh-Nabha-Gobindgarh road and Dakha-Raikot-Barnala road led to per day saving of 10.52 lakh, 10.12 lakh, 1.94 lakh, 4.50 lakh, 6.34 lakh, 3.50 lakh and 4.5 lakh, respectively, “ the minister said, adding that commuters were saving 60,000 daily with the closure of the toll plaza on the Sutlej bridge in Makhu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 16 toll plazas removed, commuters save 59 lakh daily: Minister
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On