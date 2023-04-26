Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 160-year-old clock starts ticking again in Punjab’s Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2023 02:01 AM IST

A 160-year-old four-faced clock installed at a tower in the building of Government Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala, by then Maharaja Jagatjit Singh has been repaired and is functioning again after a gap of two years

Kapurthala

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the administration hired the services of a Kolkata-based firm to repair the clock, which once used to gong every hour.

“We have also signed a contract with the company for the quarterly maintenance of the historical clock,” Sarangal said.

He added that the company has been asked to submit details of yearly expenses.

The name ‘London City’ has been engraved on the clock which was manufactured in 1862 by a London-based Jones & Company.

The clock was installed by Maharaja Jagatjit Singh in the heart of the then princely state of Kapurthala. It is now located on the premises of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) near the local bus stand. It was last repaired by experts from the ITC in May 2015 after it remained non-functional since 2007.

The tower has stairs that take you to the four-faced clock set in wooden frames. A massive bell is installed inside the tower.

“It is a noble initiative that the rich heritage of Kapurthala city has been preserved by the district administration. It is good to hear the gong at 6pm today after several years,” said Parvesh Singh, a local shopkeeper.

