164 deaths in 7 months: Mohali sees 13% surge in road accidents

The district recorded 323 road mishaps in the first seven months of the year, marking a 13.3% rise and resulting in 164 deaths. The death toll represents a 12.3% increase over the 146 deaths in 285 mishaps during the corresponding period last year. The 2026 toll has already crossed 60% of the 273 deaths recorded in the entire 2025. Police have identified more than 10 black spots in Zirakpur. At some locations, street lights do not work at night, while stray cattle also remain a road-safety challenge, residents said. (HT Photo)

Zirakpur emerged as the district’s biggest accident hotspot with 43 cases, followed by Sadar Kharar with 40, Derabassi and Sohana with 34 each, and Mullanpur with 22. Together, the five police stations accounted for 173 accidents, more than half of the 323 crashes recorded till July. The increase comes despite police enforcement and the identification of accident-prone stretches across the district.

Zirakpur also topped the accident tally last year. Police attributed the high number of crashes in the area to heavy traffic, as the city connects routes towards three major destinations. The highway passing through the area adds to the traffic load. Police have identified more than 10 black spots in Zirakpur. At some locations, street lights do not work at night, while stray cattle also remain a road-safety challenge, residents said.

In Kharar, most of the area under the police station falls along the road towards Kurali, where traffic police presence is limited. The Landran road also has limited traffic police presence and camera coverage, while reckless driving remains a challenge on these stretches, residents said.

The figures also show that the district is recording about 46 accidents and 23 deaths every month this year. During the corresponding period last year, the monthly average stood at around 41 accidents and 21 deaths.

DSP Karnail Singh said police take up complaints about specific accident-prone locations with the concerned authorities. “Whenever we receive complaints about a spot, we take up the matter and get it rectified. We are making our best efforts,” he said.

Fix accountability: Road safety experts

Road safety expert Harman Sidhu said authorities need to fix accountability for road conditions that contribute to crashes. “Under Section 198A of the Motor Vehicles Act, as amended in 2019, the concerned officer or contractor can be held accountable if poor road conditions contribute to a crash. I have filed two complaints with Mohali police, but no action has followed. We need to ensure that responsibility is fixed and road-safety guidelines are followed,” Sidhu said.

Road safety expert Harpreet Singh said authorities should study the factors behind every crash and increase police presence on roads to prevent violations. “We need to examine the factors that cause these crashes so that we can prevent them. Engineering-related problems can be identified and corrected, while greater police presence on the roads can help deter violations and improve compliance with traffic rules. Both engineering measures and enforcement are needed to reduce crashes at vulnerable locations,” he said.

Another road safety expert, who did not want to be named, said police should maintain detailed data on the nature and causes of crashes. “Such data will help us learn from mistakes and identify recurring causes,” the expert said.

The concentration of crashes in Zirakpur, Kharar, Sohana, Derabassi and Mullanpur also puts the focus on stretches carrying heavy traffic amid rapid residential and commercial development. Zirakpur handles traffic moving between Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ambala and Punjab, while Kharar and Sohana have also seen increased vehicle movement with the expansion of residential areas.