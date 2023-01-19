Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 166-kg silver recovered from car in Ludhiana

166-kg silver recovered from car in Ludhiana

The occupants of the car failed to produce any documents about 166 kg silver. Ludhiana police have informed the income tax department about further proceedings

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at police station Doraha, Ludhiana, said that the police installed a checkpoint at national highway to check vehicles and police stopped a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car for checking and found 166-kg silver from the vehicle. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Doraha police recovered 166 kg silver from a car during special checking at the national highway near Doraha.

The occupants of the car failed to produce any documents about the metal. The police have informed the income tax department about further proceedings.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at police station Doraha, said that the police installed a checkpoint at national highway to check vehicles and police stopped a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga for checking.

When frisked, the police recovered 166 kg silver from the vehicle. The two occupants of the car told police that they were coming from Agra and going towards Amritsar.

