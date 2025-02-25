16L Haryana farmers paid 360 cr under PM Kisan scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for eligible farmers, transferring around ₹360 crore directly to bank accounts of 16.38 lakh farmers in the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also took part in the state-level function at Jhajjar. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini giving a cheque to a farmer at the state-level function in Jhajjar on Monday. (Sourced)

Addressing the farmers, chief minister Saini urged them to adopt innovative techniques and modern practices to efficiently monetise agriculture. He further said that farmers should take charge of marketing their products to enhance profitability.

Saini also encouraged farmers to shift towards organic and natural farming, ensuring the optimal use of resources for a more prosperous agricultural future. He urged them to strengthen their financial position by taking maximum benefits of government schemes.

“A total of ₹17.41 crore had been deposited into the accounts of 77,000 farmers from Jhajjar district today. Earlier, ₹6,203 crore was disbursed in 18 instalments to approximately 20 lakh farmers across the state. The Central government has launched several schemes to make agriculture profitable and for the economic upliftment of farmers,” he added.

Praising the PM’s vision, Saini said that four key pillars—farmers, poor, women and youth will work jointly to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.

“The Haryana government is continuously working towards improving the financial conditions of farmers and making agriculture more profitable. Before 2014, the country’s agriculture budget was ₹24,000 crore, which has now increased to ₹1,26,000 crore. Over the past decade, a range of schemes have been launched to connect farmers with new technologies, provide better facilities, increase production, and ensure fair prices for their produce,” the chief minister added.

The chief minister said that the state government is promoting organic farming and nearly 24,000 farmers have registered on the “Natural Farming Portal”.

“Of these, around 10,000 farmers are practicing natural farming on 15,170 acres of land. To further support this transition, training centres have been established in Gurukul Kurukshetra, Gharaunda (Karnal), Hameti (Jind) and Mangiana (Sirsa) where progressive farmers are being educated about the benefits and techniques of natural farming,” he added.

Saini said that Haryana has become the first state in the country to buy 24 different crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

“In the last nine seasons, the government has deposited ₹1,25,000 crore into the accounts of 12 lakh farmers for the purchase of crops at MSP. Due to delayed monsoon last year, our government has provided a bonus of ₹1,345 crore to the farmers. Our government has granted ownership rights to tenant farmers who have been occupying shamlat land for over 20 years,” he added.

He said that the government has made a compensation policy for high tension electricity lines passing through the fields.

“The policy ensures compensation at 200% of the market rate for land located in the tower area and 30% of the market rate for land under the electricity lines, ensuring fair compensation for affected farmers. For water conservation, the Haryana government is providing financial assistance to farmers at the rate of ₹7,000 per acre for growing alternative crops instead of paddy. Under this scheme, financial assistance of ₹148 crore was deposited in the accounts of 1.29 lakh farmers,” Saini added.