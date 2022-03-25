16-member SAD panel to examine poll debacle
Chandigarh: With the poll debacle reigniting calls for introspection, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday constituted a 16-member committee comprising senior party leaders.
Among those on the panel are Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Hira Singh Gabria, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Surjeet Singh Rakhra.
The committee also has party leader in Vidhan Sabha Manpreet Singh Ayali, chief whip Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, YAD president Parambans Romana and SOI president Robin Brar.
Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the constitution of the committee, which according to spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema will discuss party’s electoral drubbing, suggest change in its style of functioning and bring back party on its core ideological line.
In the results declared on March 10, SAD could win on three seats in the state assembly as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a thumping victory by winning 92 seats. The committee will also ponder over measures to be taken by the party to breathe a new life into the party at the village level.
Earlier, the matter was discussed by the core committee. The president met the district president, candidates, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and office-bearers of the Akali Dal, and SOI activists.
“It seems that reforms are needed to restore the party’s glory. Many suggestions were made and feedback at the grassroots level will be taken to resurrect the party,” said Cheema.
