16-year-old ends life at Sangrur meritorious school hostel

Kin stage protest, accuse teacher of abetment On Tuesday, the kin along with local SAD leaders and farm union members staged a sit-in at the main gate of the school demanding action against a schoolteacher. (HT photo)

A 16-year-old Government Meritorious School, Sangrur, student allegedly ended his life at the school hostel on Monday.

On Tuesday, the kin along with local SAD leaders and farm union members staged a sit-in at the main gate of the school demanding action against a schoolteacher. The teacher is said to have called the child’s parents about the poor performance of the Class 12 student hours before the suicide.

The father of the deceased said he had received a call from the school head complaining that his son was not performing well in his studies.

“Just three hours after the teacher complained about his poor academic performance, my son took the extreme step,” he said and demanded action against the teacher for abetment to suicide.

He added that a fair probe should be conducted to ascertain the reasons that compelled his son to end his life.

As per the police and doctors, who visited the school after the incident, the student allegedly took the extreme step around 6 pm on Monday when his roommates were not there. The doctors said the student had already died when they reached the hostel room.

On Tuesday evening, the district administration officials, led by the Sangrur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), held a meeting with the family members to lift the protest outside the school.

Talking to HT, Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “The protest outside the school has ended. We have assured the family members to address all apprehensions raised by them. We will take appropriate action if anyone is found guilty in this incident.”