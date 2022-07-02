16-year-old Manimajra boy missing for seven days

A 16-year-old boy, who left home to deposit his father’s ₹30,000 in bank, has been missing since June 24.

His father, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, told the police that he worked as a painter and his son, a Class-10 pass-out, helped him with his job.

On June 24, he sent his son to a bank in Manimajra to deposit ₹30,000 in cash. After some time, his son called him over the phone to inform that the task could not be completed as the bank’s server was down and he will be returning home. But he went missing.

On checking with the bank, the father found there was no issue with the bank server.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station.

According to police, they checked with the local bus stands and railway station, but could not find any information about the teenager so far. They have also shared the missing boy’s information with police stations of different states and further investigation is underway.