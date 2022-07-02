16-year-old Manimajra boy missing for seven days
A 16-year-old boy, who left home to deposit his father’s ₹30,000 in bank, has been missing since June 24.
His father, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, told the police that he worked as a painter and his son, a Class-10 pass-out, helped him with his job.
On June 24, he sent his son to a bank in Manimajra to deposit ₹30,000 in cash. After some time, his son called him over the phone to inform that the task could not be completed as the bank’s server was down and he will be returning home. But he went missing.
On checking with the bank, the father found there was no issue with the bank server.
Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station.
According to police, they checked with the local bus stands and railway station, but could not find any information about the teenager so far. They have also shared the missing boy’s information with police stations of different states and further investigation is underway.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics