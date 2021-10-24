17 PU teachers named among top 2% scientists in world by Stanford

As many as 17 faculty scientists from Panjab University are among the 2,042 Indian scientists featured in Stanford University’s list of “World’s Top 2% Scientists”.

The analysis, conducted using research publications up to 2020 end, was published in PLOS Biology, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, on October 19. The data includes all scientists who are among the top 1,00,000 across all fields, according to the composite citation index.

Two lists have been created for the top 2% scientists. The first list is based on the career-long data, wherein PU’s 17 scientists have featured. Six of them belong to University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), three each are from departments of chemistry and physics, while one each are from departments of anthropology, botany, environmental studies and mathematics, and UICET.

The second list, which is based on a single-year impact (2020), has 30 scientists from PU. Almost all scientists from the first list have made it to the second list also.

The list of career-long data includes Indu Pal Kaur, VR Sinha, Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, SK Kulkarni, Anil Kumar and Kanwaljit Chopra of UIPS. Others are Kewal Krishan (anthropology), Harsh Nayyar (botany), Navneet Kaur, Rohit Sharma and Sonal Singhal (chemistry), Harminder Pal Singh (environmental studies), MM Aggarwal, SK Tripathi and Satya Prakash (physics), SK Tomar (mathematics) and Sushil Kumar Kansal (UICET).

The teachers in the second list include Vishal Sharma (forensic science and criminology), Rajat Sandhir (biochemistry) and Vishal Gupta (UIET), among others.

V-C Raj Kumar said the achievement was a matter of honour and prestige for the entire scientific fraternity of PU.