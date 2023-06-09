Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Guru Arjan’s martyrdom: 170 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pak

Guru Arjan’s martyrdom: 170 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pak

ByPress Trust of India, Lahore
Jun 09, 2023 01:53 AM IST

Evacuate Trust Property Board (ETPB) additional secretary shrines Rana Shahid Saleem and Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Amir Singh greeted the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

Around 170 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to attend the festivities of the ‘Jor Mela’, marking the death anniversary of the fifth Sikh master Guru Arjan Dev.

Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan through the Wagah border post to attend ‘Jor Mela’. (AFP)
“As many as 170 Indian Sikhs, including women, arrived here via Wagah Border on Thursday to take part in the Jor Mela to be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hasan Abdal,” Amir Hashmi, spokesperson of ETPB, which looks after minority worship places in the country, told PTI.

He said the visiting pilgrims were offered langar at Wagah and later transported to Hasan Abdal city of the Punjab province for the main event.

