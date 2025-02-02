Menu Explore
1.70-crore gold ornaments looted in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 02, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Two bike-borne men barged into a jewellery showroom in the posh Greater Kailash locality of Jammu in broad daylight and took away nearly 2-kg gold ornaments worth ₹1.70 crore

Two bike-borne youth looted nearly 2-kg gold ornaments worth 1.70 crore from a jewellery showroom in the posh Greater Kailash locality of Jammu in broad daylight on Saturday. The CCTV footage in the showroom showed two men wearing helmets (having tinted glasses) entering the showroom. One of them took out a dagger and threatened to kill a woman who was present in the showroom. The duo jumped over the counter and collected the ornaments from display shelves before decamping on their bike.

Both men wearing helmets (having tinted glasses) were captured in CCTV cameras while entering the showroom.
Both men wearing helmets (having tinted glasses) were captured in CCTV cameras while entering the showroom.

Proprietor of the showroom Sanam Anand of Bishnah said, “The dacoity took place between 1.10 pm and 1.30 pm. I had gone to a bank for depositing a cheque and my mother was in the showroom.”

He informed that the two men decamped with 1 kg and 800 gm of gold ornaments worth 1.70 crore.

On January 21, ahead of Republic Day celebrations, a 30-year-old man Sumit Jandial, alias Gataru, was shot dead in Jewel Chowk area in the heart of Jammu city. The shootout in the heart of city and Saturday’s dacoity have exposed chinks in the security apparatus, say residents.

On Friday, a “gangster”, Paramjeet Kumar alias Jungi, 32, was injured in police firing in Miran Sahib area of RS Pura in Jammu district.

