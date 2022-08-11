1,785 primary schools in HP have less than 10 students: Edu minister

There are 1,785 primary schools in Himachal Pradesh where the number of students is less than 10, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur in the written reply to a question asked by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhwala. The number of these schools is more in Shimla district, he added.

At the same time, in the reply given in the House, it was also told that the number of teachers in a school in Kangra is more than the sanctioned posts. No other district has more teachers than the sanctioned posts, it was added. In response to the question raised on teachers on deputation in primary schools, it was told that number of such teachers in the state is 19. Shimla district has maximum 13 primary teachers, whose postings are in some other school, but they are providing services elsewhere. Four teachers are on deputation in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.

119 works approved in Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein plan

In the last three years, 226 applications have been received under the Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein scheme, out of which grant has also been approved for 119 works. This was told to the House on the question of MLA of Arki, Sanjay Awasthi.

For Arki assembly constituency, two applications were received, both of which have been approved, it was added. An amount of ₹5 lakh has also been sanctioned for the development and beautification of Kali Mata Temple in Kolka, Kotli gram panchayat and Kunihar development block, the House was informed.

‘8 projects in Kinnaur did not deposit local area development assistance sum’

An amount of ₹151.32 crore has been deposited under the local area development assistance (LADA) by 18 projects built in Kinnaur district, but ₹45.41 crore is still pending from eight projects. In this, the maximum amount of ₹18.5 crore has to be given for Shongtong Karcham project, power minister Sukhram Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question asked by Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi.