1,785 primary schools in HP have less than 10 students: Edu minister
There are 1,785 primary schools in Himachal Pradesh where the number of students is less than 10, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur in the written reply to a question asked by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhwala. The number of these schools is more in Shimla district, he added.
At the same time, in the reply given in the House, it was also told that the number of teachers in a school in Kangra is more than the sanctioned posts. No other district has more teachers than the sanctioned posts, it was added. In response to the question raised on teachers on deputation in primary schools, it was told that number of such teachers in the state is 19. Shimla district has maximum 13 primary teachers, whose postings are in some other school, but they are providing services elsewhere. Four teachers are on deputation in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.
119 works approved in Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein plan
In the last three years, 226 applications have been received under the Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein scheme, out of which grant has also been approved for 119 works. This was told to the House on the question of MLA of Arki, Sanjay Awasthi.
For Arki assembly constituency, two applications were received, both of which have been approved, it was added. An amount of ₹5 lakh has also been sanctioned for the development and beautification of Kali Mata Temple in Kolka, Kotli gram panchayat and Kunihar development block, the House was informed.
‘8 projects in Kinnaur did not deposit local area development assistance sum’
An amount of ₹151.32 crore has been deposited under the local area development assistance (LADA) by 18 projects built in Kinnaur district, but ₹45.41 crore is still pending from eight projects. In this, the maximum amount of ₹18.5 crore has to be given for Shongtong Karcham project, power minister Sukhram Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question asked by Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi.
Woman’s husband, in-laws held for assault, demanding dowry in Noida
A 36-year-old woman resident of a high-rise society in Noida's Sector 122 has alleged that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law physically assaulted her. Police registered an FIR and arrested the three suspects on Friday, said officials. According to police, the complainant works at a private firm in Noida. She alleged that her husband and in-laws started pressuring her over dowry a few months after her marriage.
8-year-old dies after stray cattle pin her against wall in Noida
An eight-year-old girl who was grievously injured when two stray cows fighting in the middle of the road hit Jacqueline's in Salarpur village near Sector 49 in Noida, died during treatment on Friday morning at a hospital in Delhi, police said. One of the cows pinned Jacqueline against a wall with its horns. A resident of Sector 78, Brijesh Sharma added that cattle are not just causing harm to life but are also a traffic hazard and often cause bottlenecks.
25-year-old woman held for murdering husband in Greater Noida
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating Mamta's husband to death in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, police said. According to Awdhesh Kumar, station house officer of Surajpur police station, the suspect has been identified as Mamta, who allegedly murdered her husband Ramkumar. The couple hailed from Bareilly district and was living in a rented accommodation in Devla village in Surajpur.
Following heavy rains and discharge of water from dams, the Maharashtra government has deployed a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team at Sangli district as a precautionary measure. The state government has taken the step as Sangli and Kolhapur districts are flood-prone areas. A NDRF team from Pune left for Sangli on Friday afternoon, met Walwa tehsildar Pradeep Ubale and discussed steps to be taken to prevent loss of human and property.
U.P. government reaches out to digital content creators to promote tourist destinations
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has reached out to YouTubers, bloggers and social media influencers in a bid to put tourist destinations of the state on the international stage. The U.P. government is contacting these social media influencers of all countries through their embassies in New Delhi. BUNDELKHAND TO BE IN FOCUS Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow are the first choice of tourists visiting the state.
