18 BJP leaders join AAP in Himachal
As many as 18 BJP leaders joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Himachal on Wednesday. They joined the party in the presence of Delhi cabinet minister and Himachal Pradesh’s election In-charge Satyendar Jain and state in-charge Durgesh Pathak
The prominent names include a juggernaut of senior BJP leaders, including Harmal Dhiman, who a national executive member of BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) wing and former vice-president of state SC Cell. He has served BJP in various capacities for over 30 years.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Satyendar Jain said several prominent people have joined the AAP for two reasons. Firstly, they were dismayed by the kind of policies being peddled by the BJP and secondly, they were impressed by the policy of change and the model of governance the AAP has given in other states under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.
He added that these people had always been keen on being a part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s revolutionary politics and showed their zest in doing so as soon as the party started its political campaign in the state.
“There are many more people like Dhiman who wish to join the party after being impressed by our policies,” said Jain who is the AAP’s election in-charge for Himachal.
He said more people will be inducted eventually and that another 1,000 members will be roped in by Dhiman and inducted into the party in a few days.
Besides Dhiman, others who joined the party include Jagdish Panwar, a BDC member and BJP block vice-president, block president Devraj Thakur.
Ratan Singh Rathore, who was associated with the political family of the Congress, has also joined the AAP.
Apart from these, Sheesh Ram, Hemant, Ashok Kumar, Ravindra Sharma, Diwakar Sharma, Yashwant Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Ration Lal, Sunil Dutt, Umad Thakur, Pushpendra Kashyap, Rajendra Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Madan Thakur also joined the AAP with their supporters and followers.
Panjab University: Golden chance exam for students in May
Panjab University has decided to hold a golden chance examination for students of all undergraduate courses from 2014 onwards and postgraduate courses from 2015 onwards. The examination will be held in May in physical mode. The examination fees will be ₹10,000 for postgraduate students and ₹5,000 for undergraduate students. The candidate will have to appear for the golden chance exam as per the syllabus of 2021-2022 session.
Now, AAP turns gaze to Kangra, Kejriwal to hold rally on April 23
Betting big on Himachal after its spectacular show in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party, which kick-started its poll campaign in the hill state from Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, earlier this month has now turned its focus to politically significant Kangra. Electorally, Kangra is the most important district in the state, with a population of over 15 lakh, of which approximately more than 12 lakh are voters.
Punjab and Haryana high court takes judicial note of ‘disregard’ to legal ethics
The Punjab and Haryana high court has taken judicial note of “disregard” to legal ethics, which came to light in a petition filed seeking quashing of a criminal case. The court was hearing a plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered at Nawanshahar city in SBS Nagar, Punjab, for criminal intimidation, voluntary causing hurt and rioting . The fresh plea was filed without disclosing the filing of previous petitions.
Panchkula: Prostitution racket being run from house busted in Raipur Rani
The Panchkula police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket being run from a house at Badona Kalan village on Mauli-Raipur Rani Road and arrested four men. Kumar have been identified as the owner of the house, Jai Kumar; his partner Kala Bahar, and customers Jangeshwar and Rajesh Kumar, all residents of Raipur Rani Police said that they raided the house on the basis of a tip-off. A woman was also rescued.
Avoid travelling on Kunzum Pass highway: Lahaul-Spiti DC
Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday advised tourists and locals to avoid travelling through the Kaza-Losar-Gramphu-Koksar highway (National Highway 505) as the road is yet not restored for traffic. The highway passes through 14,931-feet (4,551mts) Kunzum Pass. SP Manav Verma said vehicles from the Kaza side will be allowed to go up to Losar village only. No vehicle will be allowed to move beyond Losar towards the Kunzum Pass.
