18 days on, Amarnath yatra crosses 3 lakh mark

The Pahalgam attack has failed to deter the pilgrims from the annual Amarnath Yatra as the number of yatris crossed 3 lakh mark on Sunday, just 18 days after it commenced. J&k LG Manoj Sinha at Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district on Sunday. (PTI)

As the milestone was achieved, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha visited Baltal base camp in Ganderbal to review the arrangements for the ongoing pilgrimage.

“By the grace of Amarnath Ji, the holy pilgrimage has surpassed the 3 lakh mark today. This sacred journey is a deeply enriching experience. May Baba’s blessings bring peace, strength and fulfilment to all. Har Har Mahadev!,” Sinha said on X.

Before the yatra started on July 3, the LG, in a press conference, had informed that only one-third of the pilgrims registered for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, before the Pahalgam terror attack, had confirmed their travel to the cave shrine. Overall pilgrim registration had dropped by over 10% from last year in the wake of the April 22 attack.

Sinha had pointed out that around 2,36,000 pilgrims had registered for the yatra before the terror attack that left 26 people — mostly tourists — dead at picturesque Baisaran meadows. That number has already been crossed now and the footfall is continuing even as there are still 20 more days to go as the yatra is scheduled to conclude on Aug 09.

Last year, around 5,12,000 pilgrims had performed the yatra, the highest in over a decade.

Sinha interacted with pilgrims to receive their feedback on essential facilities. “Departments are working with dedication to ensure the pilgrims have comfortable darshan,” he said.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees from across the country visit the Amarnath cave shrine situated at a height of 3,880 metre in the Himalayas passing through treacherous mountain routes, glaciers and ice fed streams. Pahalgam is one of the two main base camps of the Amarnath yatra.

“The numbers have crossed 3 lakh in just 18 days. This year very sensitive arrangements have been made for secure environment of yatra like security arrangements, track and food and stay. We are getting good feedback from yatris,” said Shahid Choudhary, administrative secretary to government and nodal officer of yatra.