₹18 lakh looted at gunpoint in Karnal
Dec 24, 2023 07:14 AM IST
Four men looted ₹18 lakh at gunpoint from two employees of a rice trader near Fruit Market in Karnal. Accused are yet to be arrested.
Four men allegedly looted ₹18 lakh at gunpoint from two employees of a rice trader near Fruit Market in Karnal on Friday evening.
As per the FIR registered on Saturday, the trader Ramit Sachdeva told the police that when his employees Sunil Kumar and Kaushal reached near the market, the men in a Karnal-registered Maruti Suzuki Baleno looted the money on gunpoint and fled.
Following the crime, the family met SP Shashank Kumar Sawan on Saturday demanding action.
A case was registered at Karnal City police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.
