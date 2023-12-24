18 lakh looted at gunpoint in Karnal

Four men allegedly looted ₹18 lakh at gunpoint from two employees of a rice trader near Fruit Market in Karnal on Friday evening. ₹ 18 lakh were looted at gunpoint in Karnal. A case was registered. (HT)

As per the FIR registered on Saturday, the trader Ramit Sachdeva told the police that when his employees Sunil Kumar and Kaushal reached near the market, the men in a Karnal-registered Maruti Suzuki Baleno looted the money on gunpoint and fled.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Following the crime, the family met SP Shashank Kumar Sawan on Saturday demanding action.

A case was registered at Karnal City police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.