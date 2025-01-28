18 promises fulfilled in 100 days: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday unveiled his government’s 100-day report card, highlighting that inputs from 1.5 lakh people served as a guiding light in shaping key decisions after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) third consecutive government was sworn-in on October 17, 2024. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Eradicating corruption, regionalism and nepotism while adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas” has been at the core of the BJP government’s functioning ever since the party came to power in Haryana in October 2014, the CM said addressing a news conference to mark 100 days of his government.

The BJP in Haryana had stunned the pundits in the October 5, 2024 assembly elections by romping home not only for the third time in a row but also by winning the highest ever 48 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly.

Saini replaced his mentor Manohar Lal Khattar as the CM on March 12, 2024, in what was a surprising move of the BJP. And seven months after becoming the CM, Saini led the BJP to an unexpected victory, tiding over the party’s decade-long anti-incumbency.

“Every day, I meet hundreds of people to understand their problems and needs. Over these 100 days, I have met approximately 1.5 lakh people. The decisions we have taken in the public interest are entirely based on their priorities,” Saini, who was flanked by a battery of Cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats, said in the press conference that lasted over two hours.

“Today marks the completion of 100 days of our government’s third term. The suggestions received from the people of the state have been our guiding light in accelerating development,” he added.

The CM credited his political colleagues and the administration for accelerating the decision-making process. Saini said out of 240 election manifesto promises, 18 assurances have been fulfilled, work has begun on six others, and administrative and financial approvals for 50 more promises are underway.

“I based my working style on three principles: Haryana’s prosperity, holistic development, and respect for its healthy traditions of heritage. I am pleased to share that we have carried out our duties with complete honesty and confidence so far keeping in view these three principles,” said Saini.

Stating that Haryana faced several issues, including regionalism, discrimination, and mistrust among the youth before the BJP came to power in October 2014, the CM accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of playing “dirty politics” revolving around the youth.

He reiterated that the government will provide 2 lakh government jobs to the youth based on merit, without any kharchi-parchi in the next five years.

“In the past, regionalism, discrimination, and nepotism were widespread in the state, but now, the present government is focusing on development without any bias. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while sitting at home, also praises the government’s development efforts,” Saini said, adding that the “trust of the people” in the policies and programmes of the state government has further increased.

He said the PM’s vision was followed to ensure equal development from Kalka to Narnaul. Saini said under the Ayushman Bharat card, ₹760 crore was released to hospitals concerned on January 26 and that the remaining ₹200 crore will also be released soon. Payment of any hospital related to Ayushman Bharat card will not be stopped, he added.

‘Farmers’ welfare centre of our policies’

On Monday, the CM digitally transferred ₹368 crore bonus directly into the bank accounts of the farmers. The government had provided a bonus of ₹2,000 per acre for agricultural and horticultural crops affected by adverse weather conditions during the Kharif-2024 season. A total amount of ₹1,345 crores has been provided to farmers so far, he added.

“The welfare of farmers is at the core of our policies. We are implementing new policies to enhance farmers’ prosperity and make agriculture more profitable,” Saini said accusing the Congress of playing politics in the name of farmers.

He said the transfer policy for government employees, literate panchayats (qualification criteria for panchayats), and implementation of “parivar pehchan patra” were the game-changing decisions of the BJP government. He said due to PPP, 52 lakh families are getting the benefits of 400 government schemes by sitting in their homes.

He said 324 crèches were inaugurated on the completion of 100 days of the government. Tenants occupying common land for over 20 years were granted ownership rights. At least 4,533 plots, including 100-square-yard in villages and 50-square-yard in Mahagrams, were allotted in 61 gram panchayats and one mahagram. He said ₹12 crore was provided under PM Awas Yojana to 885 families to build permanent homes. At least 15,256 poor families in 14 cities provided 30-square-yard plots. So far, 1.85 lakh women have been made “Lakhpati didi”. Additionally, 100 women have been given free drones after training. As many as 10 ultra-modern industrial towns will be developed on the lines of IMT Kharkhoda. To power industrial centres across Haryana and the NCR, 25,000 MW of electricity will be generated through renewable energy sources.

To address environmental concerns, particularly the discharge of chemical and industrial waste, modern sewerage treatment plants will be constructed in Panipat, Faridabad, and Gurugram. Preparations are underway to conduct the CET exam through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, he added. Cabinet ministers Anil Vij, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, Vipul Goel and Shruti Choudhry were also present on the occasion.

People want Uniform Civil Code, says CM

The CM said people want the Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in the country and a debate is taking place on the issue.

When asked if Haryana will follow suit after BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code, Saini said, “The entire country is serious about the Uniform Civil Code. There is a debate going on about it in the country. A decision will be taken at the right time (about implementing it in Haryana). People want UCC to be implemented in the country. The intellectuals of the society also want it to be implemented in the country.”