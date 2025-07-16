18,719 posts lying vacant in energy dept: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government of deliberately keeping 18,719 posts vacant in the energy department. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government of deliberately keeping 18,719 posts vacant in the energy department. (HT File)

Hooda said that every department of the state government is facing shortage of employees, which is leading to corruption, cover-up and delay in all the departments.

“A total of 40,294 posts are sanctioned in North Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and South Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). Out of these, only 21,575 employees are working and 18,719 posts are lying vacant,” Hooda said, adding that the power distribution system of the state is running with the help of almost half of the sanctioned manpower.

“The same is the condition of all the departments including education, police, tourism, irrigation as more than 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government departments of Haryana,” he said.

Hooda alleged that the BJP government is unable to even conduct the Common Entrance Test and that it is “deliberately delaying recruitments”.