18-year-old crushed under bus in Ludhiana
The unidentified driver abandoned the bus on Kohara-Sahnewal Road in Ludhiana and fled after crushing the teenager who was on a bike
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:43 AM IST
A speeding bus mowed down an 18-year-old man to death on the Kohara-Sahnewal Road on Wednesday, while he was trying to overtake another vehicle.
The victim, Narinder Ghumait, is a resident of Ghumait village. The unidentified driver abandoned the bus and fled from the spot soon after the accident.
The father of the victim, Lakhbir Singh Ghumait, a scribe with a vernacular, said his son was going to Sahnewal on his motorcycle when the mishap took place. He died on the spot. A case has been registered against the driver.