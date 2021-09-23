Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18-year-old crushed under bus in Ludhiana
The victim, who is a resident of Ghumait village, in Ludhiana was crushed under a bus. (Representative Image/HT File)
18-year-old crushed under bus in Ludhiana

The unidentified driver abandoned the bus on Kohara-Sahnewal Road in Ludhiana and fled after crushing the teenager who was on a bike
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:43 AM IST

A speeding bus mowed down an 18-year-old man to death on the Kohara-Sahnewal Road on Wednesday, while he was trying to overtake another vehicle.

The victim, Narinder Ghumait, is a resident of Ghumait village. The unidentified driver abandoned the bus and fled from the spot soon after the accident.

The father of the victim, Lakhbir Singh Ghumait, a scribe with a vernacular, said his son was going to Sahnewal on his motorcycle when the mishap took place. He died on the spot. A case has been registered against the driver.

