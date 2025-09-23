18-year-old stabbed by group of youths in Chandigarh’s Burail

A group of youths allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old boy with a knife in full public view at Burail village in Sector 45 on Monday afternoon. Chandigarh Police said the attack was a fallout of an old dispute between two groups. (Shutterstock)

Police said the attack was a fallout of an old dispute between two groups.

The victim, Satish, suffered multiple stab wounds on the back and shoulder. He was initially admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 45 and later referred to GMCH, Sector 32, where he remains under treatment.

His friend Shailendra told police that he, Satish and another friend Ravi had gone to a park in Sector 33-D earlier in the afternoon when a boy named Aman, who also lives in Sector 33, started arguing with them.

The group then moved to Burail village, where Aman turned up with his friends Hari Mirza and Pramod. An altercation ensued, soon escalating into a physical attack.

During the attack, Hari allegedly stabbed Satish several times, forcing the friends to flee.

Following Shailendra’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 115 (2), 118 (1) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector-34 police station. Further probe is underway to trace and arrest the accused.