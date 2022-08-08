19 cellphones concealed in walls, floor recovered from Patiala Jail
Patiala: A total 19 mobile phones have been recovered from the Patiala Central Jail during a special drive. The phones were hidden in jail barracks by making holes on the floor and walls, officials said.
The authorities have initiated an investigation to locate the users of mobile phones and to whom with they talked to. The jail administration has sent a formal complaint to the police to register FIR in the case.
Punjab jails minister Harjot Bains said in a tweet that checking is being done to make jails drug and mobile free. He also lauded the efforts of the jails department officials.
Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Sidhu and Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi are among the high-profile inmates lodged in this jail.
Four days ago, a clash took place on the jail premises in which a prisoner was injured by fellow mates. The assailants are said to be associated with the Lawrence Bishonoi Gang.
-
Chandigarh: 2 held with charas in separate cases
Two men were arrested with charas in separate cases. One Happy, 34, from Surajpur in Kalkaand was arrested with 1.1-kg charas in Kishangarh. Police said he is a taxi driver and brought the drugs into the city from Himachal Pradesh. Also, one Mohd Azad, 30, of Kajheri village, was arrested with 665-gram charas. Police said he also used to procure the contraband from HP. Drugs cases have been registered against both of them.
-
3 constables held for looting silver from jeweller
PRAYAGRAJ: The Shahganj police arrested three police constables posted in Pratapgarh district for allegedly looting silver worth Rs 4 lakh from a jeweller. Police also recovered the looted silver from them. Police officials said jeweller Vikram and his nephew Himanshu of Hathras district came to Prayagraj on Saturday and were returning with silver ornaments. Police constables Dharmdhurandhar Gupta, Rahul Singh and Rakesh Singh caught them near Shahganj police station.
-
Ambala mayor demands vigilance probe into two road projects
Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma has demanded a vigilance probe into an alleged scam in the construction of two roads in 2019. In her letter to MC commissioner and the director general of the state vigilance bureau, Sharma alleged that separate tenders had been allotted for the construction of two 800-metre roads in September 2019 at a total cost of ₹73.65 lakh. However, only 200-metre each was constructed, the mayor has alleged.
-
Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Tughlakabad after resisting robbery, two nabbed
Two people were arrested on late Sunday afternoon while police have launched a manhunt for two of their accomplices for allegedly stabbing to death a 27-year-old truck driver, who resisted their attempts to rob him early during the day in a forested area near Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad in south Delhi, said police. The two arrested suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Bobby and 19-year-old Ishan alias Jishan (both identified by their first names).
-
Chandigarh man cheats doctor of her car
A resident of Sector 32 was booked for cheating a doctor of a resident of Sector 2, Dr Anuradha, Chandigarh's car. The accused has been identified as Tushar Sharma. In her complaint, Dr Anuradha, a resident of Sector 2, Chandigarh, alleged that she had posted an advertisement on an online portal to sell her car . She said Tushar showed interest in purchasing the vehicle. A cheating case has been registered at Sector 3 police station.
