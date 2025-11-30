19 IAS officers reshuffled: 4 Haryana districts get new DCs

In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of 19 IAS officers including four deputy commissioners (DCs), administrative secretaries of sports and tourism departments and managing director (MD) of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). Commissioner and secretary, human resources, PC Meena was given the additional charge of CEO, GMDA. (HT Photo for representation)

As per the orders issued by the chief secretary, principal secretary to chief minister, Arun Gupta was given the additional charge of additional chief secretary (ACS), Urban Local Bodies. Special secretary, personnel, Aditya Dahiya was posted as MD, HSIIDC, MD, Haryana Financial Corporation and director, department of future.

Commissioner and secretary, printing and stationery, Vijay Singh Dahiya was given the additional charge of sports department relieving IPS officer, Navdeep Singh Virk. Commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce, Amit Agrawal was given the additional charge of tourism department relieving IPS officer, Kala Ramachandran.

Commissioner and secretary, human resources, PC Meena was given the additional charge of CEO, GMDA. Director general, housing for all and chief executive officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, J Ganesan was given the additional charge of MD, HARTRON and MD, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam.

Director general, development and panchayats, Ashok Kumar Meena was posted as director general, Urban Local Bodies and director general, Foreign Cooperation. Director general, supplies and disposals, Pankaj was given the additional charge of secretary, personnel, training and parliamentary affairs and inquiry officer, vigilance relieving Aditya Dahiya.

Member secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Pardeep Kumar was posted as director, state transport. DC, Yamunanagar, Parth Gupta was posted as director, sports and MD, Haryana Tourism Corporation. Chief executive officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority, Sangeeta Tetarwal was posted as director, new and renewable energy.

Hisar DC Anish Yadav was posted as director, development and panchayats while MD, HARTRON, Mahender Pal was posted as DC, Hisar. Faridabad DC Vikram Yadav was posted as MD, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited. Ayush Sinha was posted as DC, Faridabad.

Additional deputy commissioner, Nuh, Pradeep Singh was posted as commissioner, municipal corporation, Manesar. DC, Kaithal, Preeti was posted as DC, Yamunanagar while mission director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Aparajita was posted as DC, Kaithal.