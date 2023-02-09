19 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail

Nineteen mobile phones were recovered during a special checking by the staff at the Ludhiana central jail.

The Division number 7 police lodged two separate FIRs against the accused on Wednesday.

Satnam Singh, assistant superintendent, said that the staff conducted a surprise check at the jail. During checking, they recovered 12 mobile phones lying abandoned in the premises.

The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under section 52A (1) of the Prison Act.

In the second case, the jail staff recovered seven mobile phones from six inmates, including Lovepreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mani Garg, Amritpal Singh, Karamjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 52A (1) of the Prison Act has been lodged against all the six inmates.