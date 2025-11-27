192 challans daily for drunk driving in Haryana

Haryana has been issuing an average 192 challans per day this year for drunken driving, signalling a worrying rise in motorists flouting traffic rules, according to official data. The state has already recorded 4,000 road accident deaths between January and October this year, which is at least 13 fatalities per day. (Representational photo)

As per the district-wise data, Gurugram recorded the highest number of 24,972 challans. This was followed by Faridabad (7,402), Karnal (4,851), Panchkula (4,180), and Jind with 3,109 challans.

The state has already recorded 4,000 road accident deaths between January and October this year, which is at least 13 fatalities per day. Haryana ranked 14th in the country in total road accident fatalities in 2023. The state reported 5,057 deaths in 2019, 4,507 in 2020, 4,706 in 2021, 4,915 in 2022 and 4,968 in 2023.

Between January 1 and November 24 this year, Haryana Police issued 63,073 challans for drunken driving, underlining a strict enforcement push.

Following instructions issued by the Haryana Police, regular special drives are being conducted across all districts of the state, a statement said. “Haryana Police are not willing to show any leniency towards such dangerous behaviour,” it said on Wednesday. “This drive has not only prevented countless road accidents but has also strengthened traffic discipline.”

On November 20 while chairing a high-level meeting on road safety, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had directed the officers to deal strictly with drunk driving. Saini had also issued directions to appoint a dedicated nodal officer---to streamline inter-department coordination--- who will oversee accident-related issues, track compliance and take steps to reduce road accidents. Saini had also directed to deal strictly with over speeding and overloading, saying that reckless driving is one of the reasons behind road accidents.

Police said that these figures are testament to the intensified monitoring in major urban areas where night-time traffic volume creates higher risk. As regular drives are being conducted across all districts, police said the purpose of these drives is not only to curb drunk driving but also to strictly monitor lane driving, noise pollution, and misuse of red–blue lights.

“After reviewing weekly reports, police headquarters has directed districts to make these campaigns even more effective and result-oriented,” said a police spokesperson in a statement.

As per the new directions, special police teams are being deployed at all toll plazas from 6 pm to 10 pm. These teams are equipped with alco-sensors and e-challan machines so that drunk drivers can be checked immediately on the spot and action can be taken without delay. Police said that this initiative is playing a crucial role in enhancing highway safety.

With a clear message that drunken driving not only endangers your own life but also puts the safety of every person on the road at risk, police said: “Do not drive under the influence. Your responsibility is in your hands when you are seated behind the steering wheel.”

The police have reiterated that the aim of this drive is not merely to issue challans but to make people understand that road safety is a shared responsibility. Haryana Police said that safety on the road can be ensured only when every citizen follows the rules and encourages others to do the same. “Hence, challans are not seen as the final objective; rather, they are a means to make people realise the value of their own life and the lives of others,” police said with an appeal to citizens to remain aware themselves and also advise their family, friends, and colleagues not to drive under the influence of alcohol.

“Safe driving is the real ‘safety shield’ on the road.”