1,935 challans a day: CCTV surveillance lays bare anarchy on Mohali roads

ByAarya Kumari , Mohali
Jun 17, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Nearly 2 lakh challans have been issued in just 95 days through CCTV surveillance at 17 intersections in Mohali; ₹16 crore in fines remains unpaid

Launched three months ago, the City Surveillance and Traffic Management System in Mohali has uncovered the alarming scale of traffic violations on Mohali roads.

The CCTV cameras are monitored at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up at the Sohana police station in Mohali. (HT)
In just 95 days, from March 6 to June 9, as many as 1,83,825 e-challans have been issued through CCTV surveillance — a startling 1,935 a day, reflecting widespread disregard for traffic laws.

What’s more: the data is from CCTV monitoring at only 17 intersections, while the rest of the city hasn’t even been covered yet, including Airport Road, a major traffic lifeline.

Earlier, in the absence of CCTVs keeping a watch, such violations went unchecked due to inadequate staff in the Mohali traffic wing, resulting in accidents and traffic chaos.

But with 488 high-definition cameras now active, up from 405 initially, the true extent of traffic indiscipline has been laid bare.

Riding without a helmet is the most common offence, with 1,08,561 challans, translating to 10.85 crore in fines. Pillion riders without helmets come next, with 28,361 challans and 2.83 crore in penalties. Red-light violations account for the third-highest challans, numbered at 15,791, not only disrupting the flow of traffic but also increasing the risk of collisions at busy intersections.

Superintendent of police (Traffic) Navneet Singh Mahal said the camera-based enforcement was designed not to punish but to protect. “Traffic rules are for the safety of people. Though we have seen improvement and more people are following traffic regulations, violators are still being challaned. The public must realise that these efforts are aimed at creating a safer and more disciplined Mohali.”

88% challans not settled

Another challenge facing the traffic police is the high rate of unsettled challans. Of the 1,83,825 e-challans issued till June 9, only a little over 20,000 have been cleared by traffic violators, resulting in collection of 1.7 crore as fines. The backlog is massive, with 1,62,918 challans (88%) still pending, totalling an estimated 16.3 crore in unpaid fines.

The City Surveillance and Traffic Management System in Mohali, spearheaded by the Punjab Police Housing Corporation, will eventually be expanded to 20 intersections.

The cameras are monitored at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up at the Sohana police station, where 13 operators keep round-the-clock vigil on violators and also help in tracing criminals.

